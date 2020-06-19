Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CEMI. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 6,968,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.30. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

