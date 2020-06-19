China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.85

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 1052530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

