Citigroup Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $95.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,860,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,473,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Square by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Square by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

