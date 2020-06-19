Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 47.9% in June

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 101,046 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 602,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZWI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,902. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

