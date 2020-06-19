Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Clorox worth $224,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,901,000 after buying an additional 422,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

Shares of CLX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,426. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $215.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

