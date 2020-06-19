Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -50.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $210,040.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $1,688,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,727,695 shares of company stock worth $206,963,632. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,249,000. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

