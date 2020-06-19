CNH Partners LLC Has $39.91 Million Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Tech Data makes up approximately 1.3% of CNH Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of Tech Data worth $39,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tech Data by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tech Data by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.15. 27,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,295. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

