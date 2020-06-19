CNH Partners LLC Sells 8,259 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.68.

IAC stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.07. 39,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 274.05 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $304.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

