Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 177.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 118.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,430. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

