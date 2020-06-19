Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.10. 32,540,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,090,764. The company has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

