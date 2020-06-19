Comparing ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) and GalianoGoldInc . (OTCMKTS:GAU)

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) and GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ZEN Graphene Solutions has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and GalianoGoldInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

GalianoGoldInc . has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.59%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than ZEN Graphene Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and GalianoGoldInc .’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.60 -$167.93 million $0.01 116.50

ZEN Graphene Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GalianoGoldInc ..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and GalianoGoldInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A -6.73% -6.61% GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07%

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. in January 2019. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

