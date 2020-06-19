Conceal Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $793,859.56 and $68,732.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00754013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.02383731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00236767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00165680 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,506,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,010,959 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

