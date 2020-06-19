Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.89. Conifer shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 370 shares.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 27,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,500 shares of company stock worth $131,655. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

