Couchain (COU) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,999.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Couchain has a market capitalization of $6,321.28 and approximately $4,999.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.05544420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031943 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012617 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,550,030,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

