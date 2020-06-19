Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. CIBC downgraded Credit Suisse Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,266. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after buying an additional 376,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 2,067,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.