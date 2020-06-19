CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf raised CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. 63,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,568,000 after buying an additional 1,216,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,818,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in CRH by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,713,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 302,663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

