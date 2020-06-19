CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf raised CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.
CRH stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. 63,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.
