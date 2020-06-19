Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $82,220.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.37 or 0.05560150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012633 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

