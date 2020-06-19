CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

CV Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CVHL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. CV shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,150 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

CV Holdings, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

