Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 15.4% in June

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its position in shares of Cyren by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Cyren by 8.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 453,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cyren by 127.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 40,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 72.05% and a negative net margin of 42.19%.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

