D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 126.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.75% of D. R. Horton worth $92,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 90,162 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $56.06. 5,474,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.12.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

