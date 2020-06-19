DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.53. 51,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,950. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.82). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 318.61% and a negative return on equity of 200.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

