Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DGICB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICB remained flat at $$11.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $346.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.04. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Donegal Group worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

