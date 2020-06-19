Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGICA. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Donegal Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $395.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $109,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

