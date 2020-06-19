Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.55

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and traded as high as $19.28. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 35,300 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBL)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
