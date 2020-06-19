Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 10,387 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,409. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.