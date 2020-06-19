Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.72. 5,489,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,688. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.80 and its 200 day moving average is $372.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.66.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

