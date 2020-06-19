Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 435 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,424.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,396.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,347.36. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

