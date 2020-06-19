Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $137.85. 4,632,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,856. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $138.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.