Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. 22,437,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,302,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

