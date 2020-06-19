Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

