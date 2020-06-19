Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,517. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.38 and a 200-day moving average of $290.61. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

