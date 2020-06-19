Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.