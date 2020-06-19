Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,110,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 795.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

AXP traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.94. 7,307,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,814. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

