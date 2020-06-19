Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,911 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 62,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,661,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $846,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.55 on Friday, hitting $428.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $420.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.07 and its 200 day moving average is $345.37. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

