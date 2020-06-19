Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $184,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,058 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 557.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,952,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,792 shares of company stock worth $84,591,516 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

