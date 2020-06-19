Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 20,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

UTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.