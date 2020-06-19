Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 373,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,743 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,520. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

