Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

