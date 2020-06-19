Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,341,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,040. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.