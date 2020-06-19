Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

VGT stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.58. 637,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,937. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

