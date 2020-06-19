Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,110,657 shares of company stock valued at $166,844,412. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

