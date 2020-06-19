Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $143.64. 291,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,644. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

