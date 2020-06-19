Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 21,982 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 771,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,734. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

