Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,036,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,149,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

