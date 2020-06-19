Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,702,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,148,860. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

