Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.71. 8,499,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.86.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

