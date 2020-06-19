Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,001,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.