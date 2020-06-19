Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

JPM traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,292,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,282,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

