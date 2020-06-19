Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,408 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,219. The stock has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

