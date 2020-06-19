Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 49,301 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,301 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after acquiring an additional 488,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,352,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,997,000 after acquiring an additional 165,079 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,502,000 after acquiring an additional 191,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,373 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $47.91. 424,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,689. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

